Hyderabad Emerging as Global Hub for Innovation, Investments: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been transformed into a centre of innovation supported by world-class infrastructure, said D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce.

He noted that the city has become a key hub not only for IT and electronics but also for the pharmaceutical, defense, and aviation industries. Hyderabad is steadily evolving into a global hub for innovation and investments, he added.

A German delegation visiting India to study industrial development across BRICS countries, investment-friendly ecosystems, and the impact of advanced technologies met Minister Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat. Members of the delegation included representatives from Global Bridges, an international non-profit organisation.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed Telangana’s industrial opportunities and the incentives the state government offers to international investors.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the Telangana government is at the forefront in the country in implementing innovative policies to effectively address the challenges posed by a rapidly changing global landscape. He highlighted that the state ensures uninterrupted power supply and reliable water availability for industries. Regardless of changes in governments, progressive industrial policies have been continued to provide stability and confidence to investors, he said.

The Minister also noted that Hyderabad’s geographical location at the heart of India, its pleasant climate throughout the year, and its vibrant cosmopolitan culture create a welcoming environment that makes people from across the world feel at home.

He further stated that the ambitious Future City project is rapidly taking shape in the southern part of Hyderabad. As part of this initiative, projects such as the AI City, Net Zero City, and the Young India Skills University are being developed, which will lay a strong foundation for the state’s future. With abundant human resources and a deep talent pool, Telangana ensures that industries never face a shortage of skilled professionals, he said.

The government is also equipping both working professionals and newly graduated engineers with advanced technological skills through large-scale skilling and reskilling initiatives, preparing them for global challenges. The semiconductor sector is gaining momentum in Telangana, with companies from Taiwan and Korea already initiating activities in chip design and manufacturing.

Several global players are also coming forward to establish data centres in the state. With Germany’s technological expertise, Telangana can advance even further in the engineering sector, the Minister said.

He reiterated that the government is committed to steering Telangana towards becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047, marking 100 years of India’s independence.