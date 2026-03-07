Hyderabad Emerging as Global Hub for AI-Driven Financial Innovation: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana is rapidly emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence - driven financial technology, with several leading global financial institutions establishing major innovation and engineering centres in the city, said D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce.

Addressing the CFO Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the Minister said artificial intelligence is transforming the role of technology in organisations—from a cost centre into a strategic value-creation engine that drives growth, innovation and better financial decision-making.

He said Hyderabad has built one of the world’s strongest financial technology ecosystems, with global financial majors such as Vanguard, UBS, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, MassMutual, Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup operating large technology and analytics centres in the city.

The Minister noted that Hyderabad currently hosts nearly 400 Global Capability Centres, employing more than three lakh professionals, while Telangana’s technology sector generates over $40 billion in IT exports.

He said the state is now focusing on the next phase of growth through major initiatives such as AI City, Future City, and AIKAM, aimed at building a strong AI ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure, and developing large-scale talent for the AI-driven economy. Stressing the evolving role of finance leaders, the Minister said CFOs are increasingly becoming key drivers of digital transformation, guiding investments in technology, artificial intelligence and data-driven capabilities that will shape the future competitiveness of global enterprises.