Hyderabad Emerges as GCC Hub; Hosts 20% of India’s GCCs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is a leading Global Capability Centres (GCCs) hub, hosting approximately 20 per cent of India’s GCCs and attracting 40 new GCCs in 2025 till October — highest in the country, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook-2026.

It further stated the GCCs are offshore units delivering IT, R&D, customer support, and business operations for global companies. These GCCs also became growth drivers with a strong talent pool, high-quality infrastructure, and business-friendly policies. The major global firms investing and expanding include Eli Lilly, Amgen, Uber, Cognizant, Micron Technology.

India's GCC sector includes 1,700 plus GCCs with 1.9 million employees, and revenue of $64.6B in 2024. It is expected to get revenue of $105B and 2,400 GCCs by 2030.

According to Telangana strategy with regard to GCC policy 2025–30, it is expected to generate 15 million sq. ft. Grade-A office space by 2030 and subsequent expansion to tier-2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad

The focus is on AI, life sciences, and sustainable tech. The main objective is to make Telangana as a global innovation hub and “Asia’s Innovation Capital.”