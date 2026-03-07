Hyderabad Emerges As AI-Fintech Hub

HYDERABAD: Telangana is rapidly emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence‑driven financial technology, with several leading international financial institutions establishing major innovation and engineering centres in Hyderabad, said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Addressing the chief financial officer (CFO) summit organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Sridhar Babu said artificial intelligence is transforming the role of technology in organisations — from a cost centre into a strategic value‑creation engine that drives growth, innovation and better financial decision‑making.

He noted that Hyderabad has built one of the world’s strongest financial technology ecosystems, with global majors such as Vanguard, UBS, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, MassMutual, Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup operating large technology and analytics centres in the city.

The minister highlighted that Hyderabad currently hosts nearly 400 global capability centres, employing more than three lakh professionals, while Telangana’s technology sector generates over 40 billion dollars in IT exports. He said the state is now focusing on the next phase of growth through initiatives such as AI City, Future City and AIKAM, aimed at building a strong AI ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure and developing large‑scale talent for the AI‑driven economy.

Stressing the evolving role of finance leaders, the minister said CFOs are increasingly becoming key drivers of digital transformation, guiding investments in technology, artificial intelligence and data‑driven capabilities that will shape the future competitiveness of global enterprises.

Former chief vigilance commissioner K. V. Chowdary, noted film producer and president of Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) Daggubati Suresh Babu, FICCI CFO Council chairman Rajneesh Jain, co‑chairman Subbaiah Kumar, and Vignana Jyothi Institutions CEO and former DGP Anuradha, among others, participated in the summit