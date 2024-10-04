Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters swindled an octogenarian couple in Hyderabad of Rs 10.61 crore. According to the police, the fraudsters reportedly contacted the elderly man via WhatsApp, claiming that a bank account had been opened in Mumbai in his name and that it was involved in money laundering on July 8. They used scare tactics, including sending forged letters purportedly from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Departments to make the situation appear genuine.

The scammers instructed the victim to follow their directions to clear his name from the alleged money laundering. They convinced him to transfer money belonging to him and his wife to the fraudsters' accounts, claiming the funds would be returned within three days if found unrelated to the crime.



As a result, the elderly man transferred a total of Rs 10.61 crore in 11 installments between July 8 and July 26 to the accounts provided by the fraudsters. After the last transfer, the scammers stopped all communication.