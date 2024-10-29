Hyderabad: Elderly couple dies in house fire accident, teen severely injured

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple died in a fire at a house in the ReinBazar of Yakutpura in the city.

The deceased couple has been identified as Heera Mohan Lal and Usha Rani.

The police said that the edible oil in the pan got overheated in the kitchen on the first floor of the building, leading to the fire spreading in the house.

Due to the fire, several Diwali crackers that were kept in the residence also exploded.Apart from the elderly couple, a 15-year-old girl Shruti who was also present in the house sustained severe injuries.She was shifted to a private hospital for treatment where she is currently battling for life, the police said.