Hyderabad Edtech Launches CogniCHAMP Scholarship to Shift Focus from Marks to Cognitive Intelligence

Hyderabad: Local edtech startup CognitiveScore.ai has launched the "CogniCHAMP India Scholarship – Telangana Edition," a new initiative designed to shift the educational focus from traditional marks-based evaluation to cognitive intelligence. Founded by Kirti Kumar Jain and Vikram Singh Negi, the program aims to identify and nurture the future-ready skills essential for an AI-driven world.

Open to students aged 3 to 18, the scholarship centers around a 20-minute online, gamified, and adaptive assessment scheduled for May 2 and 3, 2026. Registrations close on April 26. Participation is free for government school students, while private school students can enroll for a nominal fee of ₹499.

Unlike conventional exams, the CogniCHAMP assessment evaluates a student's cognitive quotient, higher-order thinking, foundational literacy and numeracy, alongside critical 21st-century skills like creativity and problem-solving. Top performers will earn recognition and scholarships offering up to 100% tuition support through Class 12. Additionally, all participants receive personalized insights into their unique strengths.

The initiative also equips schools and parents with actionable data on student learning and development, aligning closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework. With this launch, Telangana continues to position itself at the forefront of future-ready, cognitive-led education in India.