ED seeks BRS regime’s land policy

The investigation relates to alleged land irregularities that took place in Maheshwaram mandal when Amoy Kumar was the collector of the Rangareddy district. Subsequently, farmers complained to law enforcement agencies.

During the questioning, which went for a couple of hours at the ED office located at Basheerbagh, Amoy Kumar reportedly submitted written documents to the agency.

The ED officials focused their questioning on the land parcels which were allocated to private persons and businessmen at lower prices, and asked him to submit the official policy in allotting land to private individuals during the BRS government.

It was reported that the ED officials have verified the documentary evidence related to land allotments and asked for the order copies issued by the then state government.

The ED officials asked Amoy Kumar to appear before the agency on Friday. It was reported that the agency recorded the statements of the IAS officer to compare with the government orders if any in relation to land allocation.