Hyderabad Echoes With Chorus Of Vande Mataram

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad echoed with the renditions of Vande Mataram on Friday, as schools, colleges and police establishments across the city paused in unison to celebrate 150 years of the national song. The anniversary was observed as a civic ritual of pride and remembrance, uniting citizens in a shared expression of patriotism.

At Mahbubia Girls High School in Abids, a large gathering joined the chorus around 10 am, with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao singing alongside students.

“Vande Mataram inspired generations during the freedom movement. Through collective singing, we strengthen our resolve and work toward our goals,” Prabhakar said. Director of school education Naveen Nicolas, Hyderabad collector Dasari Harichandan and director of language and culture Narasimha Reddy were also present.

Schools around the city followed a similar arc. At the Government Primary and High School in Malakpet, headmaster B. Srinivas Rao led 200 students and 10 staff members in the morning rendition. The programme began with an explanation of the song’s origin and of its author, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. “We felt proud to be part of this event. It was the first time we sang the song in a chorus like this,” said teacher Anita. “The students were excited to learn its meaning and history.”

The celebration was steeped in history. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed Vande Mataram in 1875 and later included it in his 1882 novel Anandamath. Rabindranath Tagore first sang it publicly at the 1896 Calcutta Congress session, after which the Indian National Congress adopted it as the national song in 1937. The Constituent Assembly reaffirmed its status in 1950. The 150-year span marks not just an anniversary, but an enduring link between the country’s literary heritage and its freedom struggle.

Nizam College added an academic dimension through its NCC unit, where cadets performed patriotic songs and delivered speeches on the song’s historical and cultural significance. Principal A.V. Rajashekhar described the occasion as “a reminder of past sacrifices and the responsibility today’s youth bear in shaping India’s future.”

Police mark Vande Mataram 150th year

Staff at the office of the Director General of Police marked the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram with a spirited collective rendition on Friday, celebrating its enduring legacy as a unifying call of patriotism. The gathering paid tribute to the song’s role in inspiring the freedom struggle and recalled its timeless message of national unity.

Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar joined the city police celebrations at the commissioner’s office, where he reflected on the song’s emotional power. “Vande Mataram united the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during the freedom movement. It transformed ordinary citizens into warriors for independence,” Sajjanar said.

The Cyberabad police commissionerate also held a collective rendition at the CAR Headquarters Parade Grounds under the supervision of ADCP J.Sk. Shameer, with participation from police personnel across all stations in the zone. Senior officers highlighted the song’s role in the independence movement and its continuing relevance in fostering national unity and pride.

Kishan hails Vande Mataram as symbol of unity

The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was celebrated with patriotic fervour at a special event near Hanuman Vyayamshala, highlighting the song’s pivotal role in uniting millions during India’s freedom movement. The gathering paid homage to author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and recalled how his composition became a rallying cry that transcended religion and region, fuelling resistance against colonial rule.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, addressing the audience, said Vande Mataram is “not just a song but a sacred symbol of India’s pride and unity.” He invoked the courage of freedom fighters like Alluri Seetarama Raju and other regional heroes who drew strength from its words. Reddy urged the youth to uphold the song’s legacy, saying it inspired the nation’s fight against both British oppression and the Nizam’s rule in Hyderabad.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao congratulated citizens on the milestone, describing Vande Mataram as the “light of India’s freedom struggle.” He called upon students and young citizens to keep its spirit of resilience alive.

The event was attended by BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman, national vice president D.K. Aruna and several senior party leaders. The audience also watched Prime Minister Modi’s virtual message marking the occasion. Speakers urged the public to take part in the year-long national observances honouring the martyrs and the unifying ideals embodied by Vande Mataram.

SCR launches Vande Mataram tribute

Indian Railways launched year-long celebrations to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram, with employees across all zones participating in a simultaneous rendition of the national song.

At Secunderabad’s Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with senior officers and staff, joined the tribute in an atmosphere charged with patriotism.

The initiative honours Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s literary contribution and reaffirms the values of unity, sacrifice and devotion to the motherland. Officials said the celebrations will continue throughout the year, reflecting the song’s enduring power to inspire collective pride and national spirit.