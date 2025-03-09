Hyderabad Double Murder: Second Daughter, Boyfriend Arrested

Hyderabad: A special team probing the double murder of Susheela, 68, and her eldest daughter Gyaneshwari, 47, arrested Lakshmi, Susheela’s second daughter, and her boyfriend Arvind Gupta, the prime accused.

Gupta reportedly confessed that he and Lakshmi had murdered Gyaneshwari in the intervening night of March 2 and 3 and that he had killed Susheela at her house in Kokur on March 6. Susheela’s body was found at her house, and triggered the police investigation that uncovered the double murder.

Gupta and Lakshmi reportedly said that after murdering Gyaneshwari they had dumped her body in an unused drain sump near their railway quarters house in Lalaguda, police sources disclosed.

Jawaharnagar police charged Gupta with double murder.

Lakshmi, who works as an lower division clerk in the railways, was in a live-in relationship with Gupta, a family friend residing in Kollur. Susheela, Gyaneshwari and the third daughter Uma Maheshwari were against their relationship. They accused Arvind of living on Lakshmi’s money. The couple considered them as hurdles to their relationship.

Following the judicial remand of the accused, Lalaguda police will take them in custody to record their confessional statements.