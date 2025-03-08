Hyderabad Double Murder: Elderly Widow’s Murder Led to Her Daughter’s Killing

Hyderabad: Special teams of police investigating the murder of a 68-year-old woman in her house on Friday found that her eldest daughter, residing in Lalaguda, had also been killed, allegedly by her second daughter and her boyfriend.

Susheela, 68, was found in a pool of blood by her youngest daughter Uma Maheshwari when she came home from work, on the night of March 6 at her house in Koukur. She alerted the Jawaharnagar police.

Even before the police reached the spot, Maheshwari collected footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the house. They captured her sister Lakshmi’s boyfriend M. Arvind jumping from the boundary wall after killing Susheela, sources said.

Maheshwari said that Lakshmi and Arvind were in a relationship and the latter had murdered Susheela because she and her eldest sister Gyanashwari, who stayed at Lakshmi’s railway quarters house in Lalaguda, were opposed to the relationship. Maheshwari told the police that Gyanashwari had gone missing since March 2.

When questioned, Lakshmi confessed that she and Arvind had killed her elder sister on March 3 night, and had placed her body in a gunny bag, which they dumped in an unused drain sump close to her quarters, police sources said.

“We collected Gyaneshwari’s highly decomposed body from the sump and sent it for postmortem to Gandhi Hospital,” said SHO Lalaguda K. Raghu Babu.

UP native Arvind (35) is a tiles fitter and Lakshmi works in railways, police said. Lakshmi got the job after the death of her father, a railway employee, from paralysis in 2018.

Lakshmi has been taken into custody, while efforts are on to trace and arrest Arvind.