Hyderabad Doctors Aim to Cut Drug Use Through Personalised Gene Testing

USA-returned Hyderabad doctors Dr Hima Challa, MD, FACP, and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri, MD, FACP, have developed a pharmacogenomics test that enables gene-based, personalised medication. Their aim is to reduce unnecessary drug use by identifying medicines suited to an individual’s genetic profile. The test is already gaining traction in rural areas. The doctors say the cost—currently ₹5,000—can be reduced to ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 if the sample is collected on a large scale.

The doctors explained, “The test is already showing health benefits and our customers understand the advantages. Our study on pharmacogenomics will be published for wider access. One who is curious about genetic risk or taking 3, 4 medicines, but there is no improvement in reducing the disease, must get the test done. In the future, we must stop the trial and error approach to prescriptions. The test is available at AIG Hospitals, GenepoweRx centre and home service as well.”

Q. What tests are available at GenepoweRx?

GenepoweRx Total is a comprehensive DNA test that explains how the body processes food and nutrients. It helps assess vitamin deficiencies, recommends suitable exercises, and supports lifestyle changes for better energy, muscle strength, and nutrition.

Q. What is the pharmacogenomics test?

Unlike the Total test, pharmacogenomics specifically studies around 200 drugs and how the body metabolises them. It helps identify which medicines work effectively and which may not.

Q. Which drugs are covered?

The test covers medicines for diabetes, blood pressure, gastrointestinal issues, pain management, transplants, neurological diseases, inflammation, cholesterol and more. Results include the drugs a person is currently taking, as well as others analyzed through their gene profile.

Q. What are its advantages?

Instead of trial-and-error prescribing, doctors can select medicines based on a patient’s gene mutations, reducing polypharmacy, costs, stress and side effects. The test is already part of insurance coverage in many countries.

Q. What side effects have you observed through gene-based analysis?

A common example is Metoprolol, used for high blood pressure. We observed that many women experience fatigue because their genes do not metabolise the drug well, but they don’t complain. So, with this test, doctors can avoid unsuitable medications and prescribe safer alternatives.

Q. What is the cost and rural applicability?

The pharmacogenomics test costs ₹5,000 and is available at the Jubilee Hills centre. GenepoweRx has partnered with AIG Hospitals, offering the test as an option to patients. The team is in discussions with the Government of India to enable large-scale testing, similar to US models where government and pharma companies collaborate to reduce costs.

Q. How is the test done, and who can take it?

It is a simple blood test. After consent forms are filled out, DNA is analyzed, and reports are delivered within two weeks by email or hard copy. Any adult or senior seeking personalised medication can take the test. It is not recommended in emergencies.

Q. How is the response so far, and why did India adopt it late?

The test has seen growing interest, especially after its launch at AIG. The team recently conducted tests in Kodad, where a local physician requested support for rural patients. Samples are collected from homes and even processed for clients overseas. The delay in adoption in India is mainly due to a lack of knowledge.

Q. What are success stories?

One epilepsy patient was able to stop multiple medicines and experienced fewer seizures. In another case, an employee with diabetes discovered one of his medicines was ineffective and discontinued it based on gene analysis.

Q. What about awareness programmes?

We are conducting sessions for physicians on request. GenepoweRx is working with the Indian Medical Association and several corporate hospitals and laboratories in multiple states to expand adoption.