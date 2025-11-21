Hyderabad Doctor Saves Co-Passenger’s Life On Etihad Airways Flight

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based doctor saved an elderly passenger during a mid-air medical emergency on an Etihad Airways flight from London to Hyderabad.

Dr A.M. Fahad was travelling on Etihad Airways on October 13 when the crew aboard the aircraft put out a distress announcement seeking urgent medical help for an elderly male passenger. Dr Fahad conducted a rapid medical assessment and found that the passenger was experiencing hypertension combined with low blood sugar levels, a condition that required urgent stabilisation.

The doctor administered antihypertensive medication and instructed the cabin crew to provide fruit juice to elevate the patient’s glucose levels. Within minutes, the passenger recovered sufficiently and returned to a stable condition, preventing what could have become a serious in-flight medical crisis.

Etihad Airways later issued an official letter of appreciation to Dr Fahad, thanking him for his incredible assistance and acknowledging the positive impact of his timely response.

“We genuinely appreciate your actions and the positive impact you had on both the guest in need and the crew on board,” the airline wrote in a letter dated November 6, praising his professionalism.

Dr Fahad noted that the incident underscores the importance of elderly passengers—especially those with hypertension, diabetes or cardiac conditions—taking basic precautions before flying.