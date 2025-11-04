Hyderabad Medical Student Nabbed for Drug Trade

HYDERABAD: A post-graduate medical student was arrested after excise officials seized drugs worth around ₹3 lakh from his rented house in Musheerabad. The accused, identified as Dr. John Paul, was allegedly addicted to narcotics and had been involved in drug peddling along with three of his friends.

According to the Excise Special Task Force (STF) B-Team, John Paul, who was pursuing his PG medical studies, joined his friends in the illegal drug trade to fund his addiction. The group reportedly procured drugs from Delhi and Bengaluru and stored them at John Paul’s rented residence for distribution.

During a raid, the STF team, led by Pradeep Rao along with SI Balaraju and constable Vijay Krishna, seized 26.95 grams of OG Kush, 6.21 grams of MDMA, 15 LSD blots, 1.32 grams of cocaine, 5.80 grams of gummies, and 0.008 grams of hash oil.

Officials said John Paul not only helped his friends sell the drugs but also consumed them himself. His three associates — *Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath — are currently absconding.

Excise Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim appreciated the STF team for their swift action and successful bust of the racket.