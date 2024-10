Hyderabad: Disrupted water supply today in these locations

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in the city from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Friday due to a leak in the 2375 mm diameter MS pumping main of the Krishna drinking water supply phase-3.



The affected areas include Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Sheikhpet, Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film nagar, Prashasan nagar, Tattikhana, Lalapet, Saheb nagar, Auto nagar, Saroornagar, Vasavi Reservoirs, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa society, Kavili Hills, Snehapuri, Kailasagiri, Devendra nagar, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budwel, Suleman nagar, Golden Heights, 9 Number, Kismatpur, Gandham guda, Boduppal, Mallikarjun nagar, Manik Chand, Chengicherla, Bharat nagar, Pirzadiguda and Pedda Amberpet, including Dharmasai (Shamshabad).