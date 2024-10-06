Hyderabad: Delivery Agent Killed in Hit-and-Run

Hyderabad:V. Ranjit, a delivery agent with an e-commerce firm was killed in hit-and-run accident in Durganagar, the Nacharam police said. He was returning home from work when an unidentified four-wheeler struck him and drove away. A complaint was filed by his uncle B. Sudershan.

Ranjit sustained bleeding injuries and was shifted by locals to the Gandhi Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Police booked a case and were looking for the runaway driver.