Hyderabad: DCP Targeted in Fake E-Challan Scam

Hyderabad:Cyber fraudsters attempted to target a senior police officer by sending repeated fake traffic violation messages to Khairatabad deputy commissioner of police K. Shilpavalli, claiming that a traffic camera had detected her vehicle overspeeding.

The messages, received twice over the past three days, advised the recipient to click on a link to view the alleged challans. Interestingly, the messages ended with a cautionary note asking the recipient to “follow traffic rules,” officials said.



Recognising the messages as fraudulent, the DCP did not click on the links and instead lodged a complaint on the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ portal. She also took to social media platform X to warn citizens to remain vigilant and not to click on suspicious links, especially those claiming traffic violations, police sources disclosed..



Cyber crime cops have reiterated that traffic challans should be verified only through official government portals and urged the public to report such cyber fraud attempts immediately.



Numaish: Prisons Department Stall Breaks Records, Sales Cross ₹25 Lakh in Just 18 Days



Hyderabad:The state prisons department has recorded total sales of ₹25.43 lakh during the first 18 days of Numaish, official said. This exceeds the total sales of the entire exhibition period in previous years — ₹23.64 lakh in 2025 and ₹20.96 lakh in 2024. The stall recorded 4,450 purchase transactions recorded from 19,990 visitors during this period.



Weaving and handloom products accounted for 40 per cent of sales. Home care products contributed 11 per cent, durries 10 per cent, carpentry items 8 per cent, honey and agricultural products 7 per cent each, steel products 5 per cent, and the rest 12 per cent.



Officials said the newly introduced ‘prison honey’ has received an encouraging response, contributing seven per cent of the sales. Another notable initiative was the use of eco-friendly paper bags made by prisoners from recycled newspapers.



Earlier in the day, Director General, prisons, Dr Soumya Mishra visited the stall and reviewed the sales performance and public response. She interacted with officers and staff managing the stall and appreciated the quality, affordability and social relevance of prison-made products. She later held a meeting with exhibition organisers vice-president R. Sukesh Reddy, secretary B.N. Rajesh, joint secretary T. Chandrashekar, treasurer Dr. N. Sanjeev Kumar and club convener D. Sandhya.



Present during the visit were IG, prisons, N. Murali Babu, Central Prison superintendent N. Shivakumar Goud and assistant director of industries S.M. Khalid Akther.



DCP Calls for ‘Courtesy and Integrity’ in Policing During Station Visit



Hyderabad:DCP, Secunderabad zone, Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, warned the staff against indulging in any form of corruption and stressed the need for integrity in policing. She instructed officers to be courteous and responsive while dealing with petitioners and emphasised the importance of attending to Dial 100 calls promptly and registering FIRs without delay based on the merit and seriousness of complaints.

She was speaking at a formal inspection of the Chilkalguda police station on Monday, after taking charge of the zone. The DCP inspected patrol cars and Blue Colts vehicles, verified the AD drill kits, operational status of tabs, vehicle maintenance and ‘Papillon’ devices. She also reviewed grave crime case diary files and records relating to rowdy sheeters.



The DCO directed SHO's ACP's and other officers to constant watch should be maintained on rowdy sheeters and modus operandi criminals, and that strict legal action be taken against those who reoffend after being bound over.



The DCP also laid emphasis on the quality of investigations, particularly in Pocso cases, cybercrime and property offences. She directed officers to conduct thorough investigations and ensure timely filing The inspection was attended by Chilkalguda ACP K. Shashank Reddy, Chilkalguda SHO B. Anudeep, DI L. Madhu Babu, along with sub-inspectors and other staff.



Badangpet Man Loses ₹7.73 Lakh to Fake ‘Kerala Lottery’ Scam on Facebook



Hyderabad:A 43-year-old victim from Badangpet lost ₹7.73 lakh after falling prey to a fake online lottery and gaming fraud last month, he told the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Monday. He had responded to an an advertisement related to online gaming and lottery while scrolling through Facebook.



He received WhatsApp messages from unknown persons within a few minutes and was directed to a website claiming to be linked to a ‘Kerala government lottery’. He began purchasing online lottery tickets and transferred money to various accounts through Paytm, credit cards and bank accounts belonging to his family members and friends.



The fraud came to light when his bank account was frozen. He later found out that he had been cheated of ₹7,73,839.



The cybercrime police have issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against fake online lottery and gaming schemes circulating on social media platforms.



Police advised the public not to click on suspicious links, download applications from unverified websites or transfer money to unknown persons.



Police warned against using family members’ or friends’ bank accounts for online gaming or lottery payments.



Never share OTPs, PINs, card details or internet banking credentials online, police said.



Victims can report incidents to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or online at cybercrime.gov.in



CP Sajjanar Transfers 54 Inspectors on Administrative Grounds



Hyderabad:City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Monday transferred 54 inspectors on administrative grounds. He directed the officials concerned to relieve the inspectors immediately and ensure that they report at their new places of posting without delay and submit compliance reports.

Of the transferred officers, 26 inspectors who were working in the Central Crime Station (CCS), cybercrime wing, task force and police stations have been instructed to report to the commissioner’s office.



According to the orders, station house officers (SHOs) have been shifted between key police stations across the Khairatabad, Charminar, Central and West zones. A number of inspectors have also been posted to traffic police stations, including Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Gandhinagar, Mahankali and Malakpet.



Inspectors attached to the CCC at Secretariat security, task force, detective inspector wing and other units were reassigned to new posts as part of efforts to strengthen field-level policing, a senior police official said.



The transfers are part of routine administrative measures aimed at improving efficiency, ensuring balanced manpower deployment and enhancing policing services to ensure the safety and security of citizens, the official added.

Most of the inspectors were relieved from their posting on Monday after handing over the charges to replacers

She Teams Report: 13 Offenders Caught Red-Handed, Petty Cases Booked Against 9

Hyderabad:City She Teams received 98 complaints during last month, of which 29 were referred to the police stations concerned. Of these, 14 cases were registered as FIRs, while 15 petitions were pending legal action, according to She Teams DCP Dr Lavanya, who took charge on Monday.

According to a statement, the SHE Teams took up complaints received through multiple channels. In field operations and technical monitoring, the teams caught 13 offenders red-handed, including 11 adults and two minors. In addition, seven offenders were warned and let off after counselling in the presence of their family members, while nine cases were booked as petty cases for serious misconduct,



Legal action led to several convictions, including three offenders sentenced to seven days’ imprisonment with fine, one to four days’ imprisonment with fine, one to two days’ imprisonment, and three others sentenced to fines only, Dr Lavanya said.



Among the notable cases, an engineering student complained that after completing a ride on a app-based service vehicle, the rider saved her mobile number and began harassing her with repeated calls and abusive messages. In another case, a degree student reported that her neighbour had been stalking and harassing her. Both were arrested and presented before a court which sentenced them to seven days in jail.



The SHE Teams also acted on a complaint against Y. Sai Trinath (28), whom the complainant had met through Instagram. She alleged that he later blackmailed and threatened her using private photos and videos after misusing their relationship. He was apprehended, booked under relevant sections, convicted and sentenced to seven days’ simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹500.



In a separate incident, K. Sumanth Sai Kumar (35) was arrested for harassing a woman by sending abusive messages on social media, he was convicted and sentenced to four days’ simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹250.

Apart from enforcement, the SHE Teams focused on awareness and prevention. During the month, they conducted 188 awareness programmes in schools, colleges and public places, carried out 1,045 observation drives in crowded and sensitive areas, and organised 234 AV vehicle awareness programmes across Hyderabad.



Issuing a public advisory, the SHE Teams cautioned citizens against fake online profiles, advised limiting personal information shared on social media, and urged the use of strong passwords and two-factor authentication.



Women were encouraged not to suffer in silence and to report harassment at the earliest, assuring confidentiality, swift action and legal support.

For assistance or to report incidents, citizens can contact the SHE Teams by dialling 100 or through WhatsApp at 9490616555, Dr Lavanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SHE Teams Women’s Safety Wing, said in a press release.