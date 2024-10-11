Hyderabad: Dandiya Organisers Arrested for Using DJ

Hyderabad: The Uppal police have booked three organisers of Dandiya celebrations for public nuisance, violating the atmosphere and Environmental Protection Act for violating the ban on DJ systems. The organisers were identified as K. Dhileep Kumar, Goshika Yash and P. Shivashankar Reddy.

Uppal station house officer N. Election Reddy said, “The trio organised Dandiya celebrations in Uppal near GHMC grounds where they arranged a DJ system.” He said that the there was a `1 lakh fine on violators of the ban on DJs. “After the investigation, the accused will be produced before the court and the court could impose the fine,” the inspector said.

Harinath Reddy files cybercrime case against Nandeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Harinath Reddy, son of TD leader Teegala Krishna Reddy, has filed a cybercrime complaint with the Rachakonda police against Nandeshwar Reddy. This comes a day after Nandeshwar Reddy's mother Nirmala sought police protection following a series of calls by Harinath Reddy's daughter Trisha Reddy from March this year to her son, and trespassing into their property.

Harinath Reddy alleged that Nandeshwar Reddy had posted a private conversation on social media, leading to the circulation of an audio clip that has caused him significant distress and harmed the family's reputation. The conversation was between Krishna Reddy and Nandeshwar Reddy.

Harinath Reddy asserted that Nandeshwar Reddy was levelling false allegations against his daughter. “Being a young girl, she couldn't handle the fact that the whole world has heard about this false allegations of her love mentioned in the audio,” he said and added that this had psychologically upset the family.

He claimed that his wife had received a 38-minute phone call from a woman purporting to be a Delhi police official, claiming that Nandeshwar Reddy had filed a case on Trisha Reddy and asking that the matter be settled out of court.

Rachakonda cybercrime police booked a case of impersonating a public servant, annoying a person and under the IT Act.

Man killed by wife’s paramour

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old scrap dealer was murdered by his wife’s lover near his house in Amjadullahnagh in Fatimanagar, Falaknuma police said. The assailant, identified as Mohammed Siddiq, a driver, stabbed Mohammed Sajid while he was returning home late on Wednesday night. Sajid died in a hospital.

“During the preliminary investigation we found that the accused Saddiq had an extramarital affair with Sajid’s wife Rubina Anjum,” said Falaknuma inspector K. Adi Reddy. The two had quarrelled over the issue, and Sajid had lodged a complaint against Saddiq for harassing Rubina.

Siddiq is at large and police were reportedly recording the statement of Rubina.