Hyderabad: Cybercrooks Lure Victim with Rs 30-Lakh Job Package

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old unemployed man was duped of Rs 1.21 lakh after cybercriminals offered him a fake job with a purported salary of Rs 30 lakh per annum, City Cybercrime Police said on Monday.

According to his complaint, the victim said he was sending his resume to his friends for a job when he was suggested a WhatsApp number to forward his details.

The accused using this number claimed to be working as the director of 'Intel Lie' company. The victim was promised a salary package of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per annum.

"The victim was then told he must clear his income tax dues before joining and was referred to a 'chartered accountant'. This chartered accountant asked the victim to make three transactions of Rs 38,000, Rs 36,000 and Rs 37,000 in two accounts," officials said.

Immediately afterwards, the accused stopped answering the victim's calls and messages.

Police advised the public to be wary of job opportunities that seem too good to be true. They said any information of such scams must be reported in the police number 1930 or on cybercrime.gov.in.