Hyderabad: Cybercriminals Cheat Victims of Rs.88 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered multiple cases after victims were cheated by fraudsters on the pretext of trading and online job offers.

In the first case, a 79-year-old businessman was duped of ₹55 lakh after being introduced to one Anish Mathew by Aarvi Reddy on social media. Mathew sent the victim a link to download an app and persuaded him to transfer funds for trading. The victim was also asked to recruit new customers with a promise of 30 per cent commission. When he demanded his money back, the accused switched off their phones.

In another case, a 49-year-old private school teacher was lured by a WhatsApp message from Preeti Sharma, who offered high-paying work promoting products online. After attending training sessions, the victim was asked to pay for registrations and clearances. She eventually lost ₹5 lakh before the accused stopped responding.

A third case involved a 36-year-old private employee who was added to a WhatsApp group called 5 Nifty Core Capital Group. A man identifying himself as Vijay Lodha promised returns of up to 500 per cent within three months through Indian and US stock trading. The victim transferred ₹8.5 lakh and was cheated.