Hyderabad: Cybercriminal Uses Former DGP's Name in Bail Scam

Hyderabad: A cyberfraudster got it wrong when he tried to cheat someone by using the name of a former DGP. A netizen named Sanju posted on X a screenshot of a WhatsApp call he received from an unexpected source. The call came from a number starting with +92, and the caller's profile picture featured none other than a former DGP.

The Whatsapp caller, pretending to be the former DGP, claimed he was currently under arrest and urgently requested `30,000. He tweeted ‘nannu jail lo esaru ani nake phone chesi na bail kosam nanne 30k adigadu (sic),’ which roughly translates into ‘He said he was in jail and asked me for 30,000 for his bail.”

The tweet went viral, and other netizens shared messages of how there were attempts to cheat them. A few stated they too received the call which displayed the same picture of the former DGP.