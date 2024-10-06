Hyderabad Cybercrime unit arrests 18 fraudsters; over ₹1.6 cr recovered

Hyderabad: In a major interstate operation, Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit arrested 18 individuals involved in 319 cyber fraud cases across India, including 45 cases in Telangana, duping victims of ₹6.94 crore. The operation, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, resulted in the detection of 10 major fraud cases targeting victims in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Among those arrested, three were identified as key masterminds behind various fraud schemes. The suspects were involved in multiple types of fraud, including investment scams, digital fraud, sextortion, OTP fraud, and insurance fraud. The police have successfully frozen ₹1.61 crore in the fraudsters' bank accounts.The accused, tracked and arrested from states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, were found to be involved in sophisticated cyber schemes. Notable individuals include Nikesh Bhati, an accountant; Sanjay Biman Das, an accountant supplier; and Amir Kashinath Jadav, an impersonator—all from Mumbai. Additionally, arrests were made in Ajmer, Karnataka, and other locations.During the operation, the police seized over ₹5 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, seven passbooks, 11 cheque books, and 10 SIM cards used for fraudulent activities.C.V. Anand emphasized the importance of public awareness in combating cybercrime, urging citizens to exercise caution when sharing personal information online, particularly on investment platforms and dating sites. Suspicious activities should be reported to the police immediately via the toll-free number 1930.The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Cyber Crimes Dara Kavitha, with Cybercrime Police Station Inspectors Mattam Raju, P. Pramod Kumar, M. Seetharamulu, K. Prasada Rao, and S. Naresh playing pivotal roles, alongside other officers under the supervision of ACPs Siva Maruthi and Sri Chand Basha.