Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Four in Nationwide Loan Fraud Scheme

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested four persons from Delhi for their involvement in a loan fraud scheme. Police said the accused, Manish Kumar, Akash Kumar, Kundan Kumar, all from Bihar, and Venkatesh Manij Rathode of the state were found to be involved in 24 cases in Telangana and 401 cases across India.

Their arrest was the result of an investigation into a complaint filed by a resident of Bahadurpura. The victim had received a phone call offering a Rs 2 lakh loan. When he opted to take it, the gang asked him for his PAN and Aadhaar cards, and began levying various charges. After he paid out Rs 1,20,340, the victim realised he had been cheated and went to the police said CCS Inspector K. Madhusudhan Rao.