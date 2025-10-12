Hyderabad Cybercrime Cops Arrest 59 Fraudsters Since Sept 1

Hyderabad: The City Cyber crime (CCCU) Police have arrested 59 cyber fraudsters from eight different states and successfully facilitated the refund of Rs 86,64,827 to victims of cybercrime since September 1.

“We received 320 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), of which the CCU police have registered 222 FIRs, while another 106 FIRs have been filed by the zonal cybercrime cells in the twin cities,” said city cybercrimes DCP Dara Kavitha. In 42 days, 59 individuals involved in online scams have been apprehended. Of these, 28 were involved in frauds over investment, six each in digital arrest and trading, four each in part-time investments, credit cards and social media-related cases, three each in movie piracy and unauthorised transactions, two of matrimonial cheating and other categories, one in job fraud.

The CCCU arrested 74 suspects from Telangana. Elsewhere, the largest number arrested was from Maharashtra at 53, followed by Karnataka (38), Gujarat (15), Delhi (12), Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (9 each), Tamil Nadu (7), Kerala (6), Bihar, Haryana (4) Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal (3 each), Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab Uttarakhand (2 each) and one from Meghalaya.

The arrested individuals were found to be involved in 257 cases across India, including 74 within Telangana.

The CCCU police cracked a digital arrest fraud that led to a victim’s death in a Hyderabad hospital on September 7. The fraudsters extorted ₹6,60,543 by making the victim panic through fabricated documents purportedly from the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate, RBI, and police departments, said DCP Kavitha.

Explaining the modus operandi, ACP (City Cyber Crimes) R.G. Siva Maruthi said: “Fraudsters initiate WhatsApp calls using fake police logos, impersonating law enforcement officials. They share forged ‘investigation reports’ linking the victim’s Aadhaar number to fictitious human trafficking or money laundering cases. Through repeated video calls, they display fake documents and threaten arrest to extort money.”

Money back

The Hyderabad Cybercrimes Unit has secured the return of over Rs 86 lakh that cyber fraudsters made away with, and ensured that the victims got the money back.

Investment fraud: Rs 58,47,595

OTP fraud: Rs 5,21,150

Impersonation fraud: Rs 1,13,000

APK fraud: Rs 50,000

Trading fraud: Rs 12,43,111

Credit card fraud: Rs 2,58,635

Digital arrest: Rs 3,34,065

Job fraud: Rs 1,78,500

NCRP refunds: Rs 1,18,771

Total refund: Rs 86,64,827