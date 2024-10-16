Hyderabad: Cyber fraud victim gets Rs 39 lakh back

Hyderabad: The city cyber crime unit helped a cyber fraud victim recover Rs 39 lakh that had been looted under the pretext of providing high profits via stock trading. A 34-year-old victim from the city had filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell.

“The fraudsters made the victim transfer Rs 78,70,500 to bank accounts provided by them. In response to his complaint, we registered a case under the IT Act and the BNS and initiated an investigation,” said cybercrime DCP Dara Kavitha.

Cybercrime inspector K. Madhusudhan Rao, along with constables Venkatesh and Sampath, sent notices to the bank and followed up it up to ensure that the account was frozen. They also guided the complainant to file a petition in court for the return of the amount, the DCP added.