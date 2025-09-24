Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Conducts Awareness Program

Hyderabad: City Cyber Crime Unit-CCCU on Wednesday conducted cyber-awareness program on various frauds including scams involving APK files, loan apps, impersonation scams, OTP fraud and bank reward point scams, social media trolling and more.

CCCU sub inspector ­Suresh, and his team during the cyber awareness program conducted at United India Insurance, Basheerbagh, provided valuable tips to avoid falling victim to cybercrimes.

Public Advisory:

Don't believe digital arrest and online investigation.

Don’t pick unknown calls and click unknown links.

Don't disclose the details of Debit and credit card and OTP to the unknown persons

Don't Install APK files or unknown links

Victims of cyber crime fraud, immediately by Dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.

In case of any emergency of cyber crime 8712665171.

Follow on us below links for latest cyber awareness updates.