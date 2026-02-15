Hyderabad Customs Marks International Customs Day, Records 8,102 Crores Revenue

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs celebrated International Customs Day on Sunday highlighting its role in border security, trade facilitation and enforcement. The event was held in line with the World Customs Organisation’s theme namely 'Customs Protecting Society through Vigilance and Commitment.'

The celebrations were presided over by Ajazuddin, principal commissioner of customs, Hyderabad zone. National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Dr G. Sateesh Reddy, member, National Security Advisory Board; Kuchipudi exponent Deepika Reddy and Anand Kasula of Foxconn India were participated.

Principal commissioner Ajazuddin said Hyderabad Customs remained committed to safeguarding the country by intercepting substandard consignments, narcotic drugs and other harmful substances, and initiating legal action against offenders. He noted that officers worked in coordination with agencies such as Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Drugs Commissionerate, Wildlife and the Narcotics Control Bureau to protect public health, wildlife and the environment.

Ajazuddin stated that the department focused on ease of doing business, strict compliance and the use of technology and risk analytics systems. Hyderabad Customs collected gross revenue of `8,102 crore this financial year, registering a 25 per cent increase over the previous year and achieving its targets, he said.