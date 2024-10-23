Hyderabad CRPF School Gets Bomb Threat

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The CRPF Public School at Jawaharnagar here was among the five schools associated with the paramilitary force that faced bomb threats late on Monday night. The mails were discovered on Tuesday, triggering a security alert and intense searches.



The mails, coming a day after the blast at Rohini in Delhi, covered two other CRPF schools in Delhi and two Kendriya Vidyalayas within the forces' office premises in Haryana and UP. Official sources said all of them turned out to be a hoax after checks by anti-sabotage teams. Classes were conducted smoothly on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, according to Jawaharnagar inspector S. Saidaiah four teams from the Rachakonda police and two from Cyberabad including bomb squad and CRPF personnel searched the premises of the school but found nothing suspicious.

A senior official said that the premises were thoroughly checked by at least 50 personnel. There will be another check on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the unidentified sender and police began a probe. The cybercrime police said they would assist the Jawaharnagar police in detecting the IP address of the sender and other details to get hold of the accused.

A report from New Delhi said that the threat email claimed that improvised devices were placed on the campus and may explode by 11 am Tuesday.

The other affected institutions were the CRPF Public School in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi, and the Kendriya Vidyalayas within the paramilitary forces' office premises at Panchkula (Haryana) and Rampur (Uttar Pradesh).

A senior Delhi police officer, who did not wish to named, said the cyber cell has launched a probe into the threat mail that came a day after a blast along the boundary wall of CRPF Public School in Rohini in Delhi.

He also said Delhi police has written to the email service provider to get the user ID and other details of the sender.

In the e-mail, according to sources, the sender mentioned about politics in Tamil Nadu and sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq.

The officer said a Delhi Police cyber cell team has been constituted to probe if the threat was in any way linked to a blast Sunday morning at the CRPF Public School in Rohini's Prashant Vihar in Delhi.