Hyderabad: Cricket fans upset as Uppal stadium bans bags inside

Bag policies in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (RGIS) are causing a stir among sports lovers in the city with the authorities rolling out stricter rules prohibiting bags from entering the premises. While the intention behind these measures is to strengthen security in the stadium, the rigid enforcement of the rules has led to frustration and inconvenience for stadium-goers.Stadiums have implemented bag bans as part of their security protocols. These bans typically restrict the size and type of bags allowed inside, often permitting only small and clear bags or no bags at all.But for the Indian Premier League, stadiums do not allow any bags into the stadium premises, irrespective of their sizes and the contents inside.During the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on May 2, stadium security did not allow a woman her purse which had nothing but sanitary pads in it. “I requested them to let me take my purse, but they didn’t care. They handed me the sanitary pads, put the bag aside and asked me to carry the pads in hand,” she said.The stadium security also does not have a storage facility for bags, which forces fans to keep their bags at nearby tea stalls, grocery stores and small roadside businesses near the stadium for a small fee.Although security in stadiums is important, fans and critics stated stadium policies must account for the practical needs of attendees. Instead of imposing complete bans, they suggest implementing tighter bag checking and allowing important items and bags to carry them in.For the National Football League (NFL) in the USA, although stadium authorities do impose bans on bags, they allow people to carry small bags, transparent pouches and tote bags. They also allow storage facilities for the fans so that they can keep their belongings secure.Fans are calling for stadium authorities to find the balance between security and convenience, and allowing them to have a smooth experience in the stadium premises.