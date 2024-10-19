Hyderabad: CPR training for auto drivers, watchmen

Hyderabad: Scores of autorickshaw drivers, watchmen, street vendors, among others attended the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training programme organised by the primary unit of Freemasonry in Hyderabad, Lodge Keys No. 297, at the Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building on Saturday.





The training was conducted by GVK Green Health Services. Lodge Keys No. 297 aims to train 1,000 people in the city free of cost over the next 12 months. This was the second event in the series.

Participants practised CPR on mannequins. "Cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. Prevention is key, and every citizen should learn CPR," said philanthropist and Freemason K. Janaki Ram Sharma.



President of Infection Control Academy Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri highlighted the need for awareness, noting, "Only two per cent of India's population is trained in CPR, which is alarming. Without CPR, 92 per cent of people don’t survive long enough to reach the hospital, and every minute without it reduces the survival rate by 10 per cent."



Freemason P. Veerabhadrudu emphasised that nine out of 10 people experiencing cardiac arrest die, but CPR performed within the first few minutes can double or triple their chances of survival.





