Hyderabad: CPM Leader Demands Postponement of Group Exams

Hyderabad: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday condemned the oppression on job aspirants and sought postponement of Group 2, Group 3 and DSC exams. He said aspirants of DSC are appearing for other groups exams as well.

“The government should give a patient hearing to the youth. The gap between DSC and Group exams is very less. The syllabus of both the exams is different. So the candidates who are appearing for the Group exams are being put to difficulty. The government has given Groups 2 and 3 job notifications for just 2,171 posts. The number of Groups 2 and 3 posts should be increased by 2,000 and 3,000 respectively. The Congress party had promised a mega DSC. But notification has been given for only 11,062 posts,” a release said.

This is causing serious consternation among the aspirants. A huge vacancy in teacher posts is a loss for the students, he added.