Konda Surekha gets court notice in defamation case

Hyderabad: The Nampally court had on Thursday sent a notice and sought the response from Minister Konda Surekha in the defamation case filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The local court set October 23 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Nagarjuna chose to knock on the court's door with a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the Telangana Minister for her distasteful comments regarding Samantha-Nagachaitanya divorce.

In addition, a defamation petition was also filed by BRS leader KT Rama Rao in the Nampally court against the controversial comments made by the woman minister. After hearing arguments, the court adjourned the matter to October 14.