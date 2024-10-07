Hyderabad: Court posts Nagarjuna’s petition against Konda Surekha’s remarks to Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Nampally court here on Monday posted the case related to the petition filed by popular film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna against the controversial remarks made by the Forest Minister Konda Surekha to Tuesday.



It asked the actor to appear before it personally tomorrow. Along with the actor, the statements of the key witnesses will also be recorded in the court, the defense counsel said.

It may be recalled that the actor filed the petition in the court against the Minister, who said that the former Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao was responsible for the divorce between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.