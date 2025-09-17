Hyderabad: Couple Booked for Chit Fund Fraud

Hyderabad: The RGIA police booked a couple for allegedly cheating investors of chit fund money worth Rs18 lakh, on Friday.

According to RGIA police, complaint, Mancharla Srinivas, 50, a journalist from Madhuranagar in Shamshabad, had been depositing money for over 20 years with the accused, Pallemoni Surender Mudiraj and his wife Kavitha, who ran chit funds near Shamshabad RTC bus stand.

In his complaint, Srinivas said that 19 months ago he subscribed to a Rs 2 lakh chit, followed by a Rs 5 lakh chit 14 months ago. His mother-in-law Kalavathi also subscribed to a Rs3 lakh chit 13 months ago. Surender allegedly bid for and took one Rs5 lakh chit and one Rs3 lakh chit in January, and two more Rs5 lakh chits later that month. The rs5 lakh chit matured in June and the Rs3 lakh chit in July, but the promised amount was not returned.

Despite repeated assurances, the couple allegedly switched off their phones and vacated their house. Police said the duo had collected deposits from several others in a similar manner.

A case was booked under sections 316(2), 318(4) of the BNS and Section 76 of the Chit Funds Act, 1982. Further investigation into the fraud is underway.

Painter dies by suicide in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A painter allegedly died by suicide due to distress as a result of a leg fracture he had suffered in an accident, in Miyapur on Monday afternoon.

According to Miyapur SI J. Mounika, deceased, Pradeep Rao, was a native of Medak, residing in PA Nagar in Miyapur with his wife and their five-year-old child.

Three months back, Pradeep suffered a leg fracture after a fall while carrying out painting work. He could not get the fracture treated immediately as he could not afford the medical expenses, the SI said.

On Monday morning, his wife left for work. After picking up their child, she returned home and found that Pradeep was not opening the door. On breaking it open with the help of neighbours, she found him dead and informed the

police. Pradeep's body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“A painting job was all he was relying on. Not recovering from the injury left him distressed, which according to his wife may have caused him to take the extreme step,” the SI said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Woman held with ganja worth Rs.3.94 lakh

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly busted an inter-state drug trafficking gang with the arrest of a 40-year-old woman and seized 7.912 kg of ganja worth `3,94,600 at Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday. Accused Bobbarala Laxmi, a native of Munchingiputtu village of Paderu division in Alluri Sita Rama Raju district in AP, was caught travelling in Konark Express with dry ganja.

“She was transporting dry ganja from Paderu forest area to Solapur in Maharashtra,” S.N. Jawed, DSRP SC (U) told Deccan Chronicle. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody while the prime accused and drug supplier Bonya is abscond, Jawed said.

During interrogation, Lazmi confessed to the police that she was in the drug business for the past 20 years along with Bonya, who was jailed twice under NDPS Act (Cr. No. 78/2023 at Srungavarapukota police station of GRP, Visakhapatnam), he said. She confessed that was hired by Bonya and was receiving `3,000 per trip to transport ganja to Solapur and provided her a keypad mobile phone.

Laxmi along with the bag containing the contrabands wrapped with brown tape and Bonya boarded the Konark Express at Visakhapatnam railway station. The duo was travelling to Solapur. The train stopped at Secunderabad railway station when the joint teams arrested her and seized the contraband. However, Bonya managed to escape. "Our special teams are making efforts to nab him,” the police said.

Cyber cops refund Rs.9.29 cr lost by crime victims

Hyderabad: The City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU) in Hyderabad successfully refunded ₹9.29 crore to victims of cybercrime during a recent Lok Adalat session. This refund was facilitated in 941 cases. Additionally, the Lok Adalat addressed 1,977 law and order FIR cases, 21,394 e-petty cases and 3,803 traffic violation cases.

Hyderabad City police commissioner C. V. Anand highlighted the collaborative effort between the judiciary and police in ensuring timely justice for victims. The city police are committed to combating cybercrime and strengthening technical investigations.

The Lok Adalat's success is attributed to the coordination among the judiciary, police, and Bar Association. This initiative is expected to enhance justice delivery and provide relief to victims.

Hyderabad City has 17 morning courts handling specific cases and 13 Chief Judicial Magistrate's courts dealing with compoundable cases. The Zero Crime Courts (ZCCs) have shown steady improvement under the guidance of Anand.

Additional commissioner of police (crimes) P. Vishwa Prasad noted that the ZCCs’ performance has consistently improved over the past three Mega Lok Adalats, resulting in increased refunds to victims. This highlights the impact of effective monitoring and strategic guidance.

Lorry crashes onto parked car, man killed, 5 other hurt critically

Hyderabad: A man was killed and five others were injured critically in a road mishap that took place near Exit-12 at Bonguloor under Adibatla police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday. The victims belonged to a family from Bhogaram village in Keesara and they were returning home after visiting Shamshabad airport.

According to Adibatla police, six members of the family were travelling in a car and when they reached the 111-Mile stretch near Exit-12, the travellers alighted from the vehicle to relieve themselves by the side of the road. A speeding lorry being driven in a rash and negligent manner, crashed into their car from behind.

The impact of the crash was so strong that, Shiva Koti, 28, a labourer sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police siad.

G. Rajendra, 37, a builder, sustained multiple injuries to his head and legs, B. Kranti Kumar, 35, also a builder suffered serious injuries, Esilvath Srihari, 25, Allu Ramakrishna, 25, and Parre Mahesh, 20, also received injuries to their head and body. Police with the help of the locals took the injured on an ambulance to a nearby hospital and later shifted to different hospitals for treatment. The lorry driver fled the scene. A case of rash and negligent driving was registered by the police. Further probe is underway.

Man loses ₹14.35 lakh to fraudsters

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old man from Hyderabad was duped of ₹14,35,461 by the scammers in the fake investment scheme. The victim, a resident of Santoshnagar, in his complaint to the police on Tuesday stated that he came across an advertisement on Facebook in June 2025, featuring Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s photo, wherein it was promised high returns on investments. “After clicking on the link, the victim received WhatsApp calls from a person claiming to be an employee of Quantum AI Company, U.K. who convinced him to invest in

metal trading,” G. Siva Maruthi, ACP, city cyber crime unit (CCCU), said.

Initially, the victim had invested ₹12,600 and later, under continuous persuasion by the scammers, transferred larger amount via UPI and RTGS to different

accounts. Later another fraudster, posing herself as Niya Sharma, from the company’s finance department, assured the victim of profits, but demanded ₹8.2 lakhs as

“income tax” to release ₹36 lakh, ACP said. When he refused, they sent him a fake passport to gain trust. Eventually, the victim realized that he was duped and lost a total of ₹14,35,461 to the fraudsters.

Police appealed to the people that fraudsters are using photos of ministers and public figures to promote fake investment schemes on social media platforms. Hence, they should not fall into the traps laid by scammers. In case of financial fraud, victim can call helpline number 1930 or report on www.cybercrime.gov.in. People can call on WhatsApp number 8712665171.

Woman dies by suicide in Moosapet

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Moosapet in Kukatpally, on Monday night. Police said the deceased identified as Suravapu Ramya, who was married three months ago, was living with her husband at her parents’ house. She took the extreme step around 9.30 pm following an argument with her mother over household work. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, Kukatpally police said.

Ghose report: No action against Joshi, directs HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take any adverse action against S.K. Joshi, IAS (retd), former Chief Secretary in the BRS regime, based on the findings of the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission report, till October 7, 2025.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, was hearing a petition filed by Joshi, who also served as Principal Secretary, irrigation and command area development.

He sought suspension of the report dated July 31, 2025, and the summary presentation of August 4, 2025, contending that he was declared to have played an “improper role” in the Kaleshwaram project without being issued notice under Sections 8A and 8B of the Commission of Enquiry Act, 1952.

Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy informed the court that no action would be taken against Joshi on the basis of the report and that the state had already handed over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

Woman’s body found at Cherlapally station

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a bag at the Cherlapally railway station parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to trace the accused. A senior official said CCTV footage showed a suspect boarding a train from Cherlapally soon after dumping the bag.

According to railway police, the bag was spotted near an auto-rickshaw stand around 3.50 pm when locals noticed a foul smell. Since parking areas at railway stations fall under law and order police jurisdiction in grave crimes, the Cherlapally police were alerted.

Police sources said the deceased was suspected to be a North Indian woman aged between 38 and 40. “The bag lay at the spot throughout Tuesday but went unnoticed until the stench raised suspicion,” a source said. Initial findings suggest the bag was dumped late on Monday night, and the body, found in a decomposed state, indicates the murder may have taken place on Sunday. The body has been sent for a postmortem to establish the cause of death.

Plea against SCCL CMD dismissed

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a quo warranto writ against N. Balaram, CMD of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Balaram was appointed director (finance) in 2023 and given full additional charge as CMD in January 2024. Former SCCL employee G.K. Sampath Kumar had challenged the appointment, alleging it violated service rules and sought his termination. The court, however, refused to interfere and dismissed the plea.