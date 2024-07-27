Hyderabad: Couple arrested for duping man of Rs 3.5 Cr for admission in Stanford University

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences (EOW) teams of Cyberabad Police arrested a couple for cheating a man to the tune of Rs 3.25 crore. The accused made the victim believe that they are employed in White House, US and collected money from him assuring admission at Stanford University in California, US.





The accused Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha, both wife and husband, residents of Madhapur had collected Rs 3.25 crore from the victim Chatla Sanjeev Kumar, who is a resident of Madhapur, police said.

During further probe EOW teams learnt that the accused Paladugu Raghuram was earlier involved in a cheating case and arrested by Kukatpally police.





The accused Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha induced the complainant in the guise of providing admission to the complainant's son for under graduation in Stanford University at California, USA. The accused fabricated fake admission documents of Stanford University, USA and collected the money from the complainant for admission, K Prasad, DCP EOW Cyberabad stated in a press release.

For this the accused created a character, Sumanth and made the complainant to believe that the said Sumanth is working in White House and he will help in getting under graduation admission in Stanford University at USA, for this purpose the accused P. Raghuram used another sim card and created WhatsApp chats as if he is making conversation with Sumanth for admission, Prasad said.





They also made the complainant to believe that the accused P Raghuram had visited the USA and met Sumanth for admission of the complainant's son, Prasad added.

Eventually, accused P. Raghuram and his wife Sunitha went to Mysore instead of USA, from there he made WhatsApp conversations with the complainant as he is in USA and working on admission process of his son, DCP said.



Advisory to the public:



The Cyberabad EOW Police hereby advised to the public that be aware of fraudsters, cheaters and do not to believe and approach anybody to get admissions in any university or colleges without knowing them properly and advised to visit the concerned university for correct information. The department is committed to prosecuting the fraudsters, cheaters and ensuring justice to victims, K Prasad stated.





