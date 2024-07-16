Hyderabad Cops get leads on snooping kingpin

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, who are probing the BRS government phone-tapping case, have allegedly found leads about former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who played a key role in the operation and looking to bring him back to Hyderabad for questioning.

Sources said the investigators have intensified efforts by forming a special team to bring back Prabhakar Rao by issuing a red corner notice and kept a close watch on his family members. The investigators have started analysing the statements of the accused —- D. Praneeth Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao, Thirupatanna and P. Radha Kishan Rao in connection with the case.

The court granted the police two days custody of retired DCP Radha Kishan Rao in connection with an extortion case. Recently, the police arrested Radha Kishan Rao from the jail and produced him before the court on prisoner transit (PT) warrant. He was later shifted to judicial remand. The police would question him on the extortion and made favours to a businessman in transferring funds forcibly.

A few days ago, a complaint was filed by businessman Venu Madhav Chennupati accusing Radha Kishan Rao of conspiring with CEO Balaji and four part-directors to unlawfully acquire his company, Kria Healthcare.

Madhav alleged that he was coerced into signing a settlement agreement transferring his shares under duress at the office of Radha Kishan Rao who at that time was task force DCP.

The Jubilee Hills police registered cases against Radha Kishan Rao and eight others based on Madhav's complaint, which included charges of kidnapping and harassment.

According to the FIR, Madhav returned to India in 2008 and founded Kria Healthcare in 2011 to provide affordable healthcare solutions.

By 2014, the company was engaged in significant projects across Andhra Pradesh, including urban healthcare centres, telemedicine facilities, and emergency services. The alleged conspiracy to take over Kria Healthcare began in 2016 when four new directors joined the company, subsequently colluding with Balaji and Radha Kishan Rao, according to the complainant.