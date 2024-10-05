Hyderabad Cops File Case Against UP Priest for Hate Speech

Hyderabad: City police has filed a case against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand for making a hate speechhate speech against Prophet Muhammad, based on a complaint by city resident Abrar Ahmed.

Ahmed told the Habeebnagar police that a viral video on social media showed Narsinganand making derogatory comments on the Prophet and said such comments could lead to communal disharmony.

Ahmed said, “We are prepared to present video evidence to substantiate these allegations and urge the concerned authorities to act swiftly to prevent further disruptions to peace."

The complaint urged the police to take action under BNS and the IT Act. "We are verifying the video attached with the complaint and will take legal action accordingly," said T. Ram Babu, inspector of Habeebnagar police.