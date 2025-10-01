Hyderabad Cop's Family Attacks Elderly Woman over Dog Row

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by a police constable’s family in Madannapet after she complained about their pet dog urinating regularly in front of her house. This is the second such case in recent weeks in which policemen or their family members have allegedly misused their position and assaulted residents, particularly women, following disputes over pet dogs.

According to the Madannapet police, the incident took place when M. Swarna, a resident of the locality, objected to the constable’s pet dog frequently urinating near her gate. Enraged, the constable P. Chandrakant’s wife and daughters attacked the elderly woman with CPVC pipes while Chandrakant stood by with a lathi in his hand, holding the dog’s chain with the other. The entire assault was captured on CCTV footage installed in the lane, which clearly shows Chandrakant threatening the victim as his family repeatedly beat her.

Madannapet SHO P. Anjaneyulu told Deccan Chronicle a case had been registered against Chandrakant and his family members for causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “We have collected CCTV footage as evidence. The victim was treated, and her condition is stable. The case has been forwarded to superior officers and the Chikkadpally SHO for further investigation,” he informed.

Earlier in April, a woman named D. Jothsna filed a complaint against Nagender Babu, an inspector at the LB Nagar police station, for allegedly allowing his dogs to roam unleashed in the common area of their apartment complex, Manjira Heights, in Kothapet.

Jothsna said she panicked when one of the inspector’s labradors pounced on her while she was collecting milk from a vending machine near the lift. When she confronted the inspector about the repeated incidents, he allegedly reacted aggressively and set the dogs on her. Following complaints from both sides, LB Nagar police registered counter cases under Sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.