Hyderabad Cops Arrest Absconding Manager of Sri Krishna Jewellers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Crime Station (CCS) apprehended the missing manager of Sri Krishna Jewellers while he was meeting his wife here on Friday. The accused, Sukethu Shah, was wanted in connection with a cheating complaint registered by the jeweller.

The case was first registered with the Banjara Hills police and transferred to the CCS since the total amount of misappropriation was above Rs 75 lakh and is suspected to be Rs 8 crore. Shah went missing on early hours of October 1, according to a complaint lodged by Shah’s wife. She had claimed that Shah had been assaulted by the store’s personnel, after which he went missing.

Police said Shah had travelled to Visakhapatnam and then Goa before returning home. He has been remanded to custody. The missing case will be eventually closed, police said.

Meanwhile, the jewellery store management is yet to submit an audit report of all years that Shah worked there, and make an estimate the approximate amount of embezzlement.