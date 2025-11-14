Hyderabad: Contests, Picnics, Fun 'N' Frolic Mark Children's Day

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad woke up thinking about byelection counting, but children in the city stepped into a colder-than-usual morning on Friday with a different kind of excitement because Children’s Day comes only once a year. Casual clothes in most clothes, gifts, competitions, picnics, functions, dancing, singing and lots of chocolates, that is what the day looked for most along with tributes for Chacha Nehru, the first Prime Minister.

The most hopeful scene came from Moosapet where 50 children from single-parent households received fee support during a programme organised by the Devarsh Foundation. Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap stayed with the students through the event, which was held at Panchasheel School. Each child received Rs 10,000 towards their school fees and the foundation added a Rs 5 lakh donation. Students also went home with bags, school kits, toys and refreshments.

Foundation founder Dilleeshwari told the children that the support would continue and said the team was ready to help whenever the families needed it. Jayesh Ranjan said they would work on “more effective upliftment programmes for Moosapet”, and Parupalli Kashyap told the students that he would always be there for them.

Children in city schools were greeted by cheering teachers. Jubilee Hills Public School turned its assembly into a small celebration where teachers sang, danced and spoke to the students. Director M. Varalakshmi reminded them that “each one of them is good in their own way” and encouraged them to keep learning and growing. Principal P Kanchana Valli said children would carry the future forward and spoke to them before the programmes began.

Schools across Hyderabad organised small cultural programmes and group activities. Others sent groups of students to nearby orphanages, where they spent time with younger children and shared snacks and gifts. An arts event in Madhapur gave older children space to sit, paint and spend time with friends. An online drawing contest ran through the day and allowed students to take part from home.