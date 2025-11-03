Hyderabad Comic Con X Dreamhack India Concludes

Hyderabad: The Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, along with Dreamhack India concluded its three-day run from October 31st to November 2nd at Hitex exhibition Centre, bringing together fans of comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, and everything in between to the pop culture universe.

The convention saw a turnout of more than 40,000 including over 400 cosplayers. Organized by Comic Con India under the aegis of NODWIN Gaming, the event featured international guests, writer and executive producer Mike Costa, who is best known for shaping Netflix's Lucifer and artist J. Gonzo, renowned for his captivating covers on classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghost Rider, and Alien. Along with 17 comic artists and creators, 9 performers, and over 80 exhibitors from across India, offering interactive experiences.

Maruti Suzuki engaged visitors with a fun reflex game and their impressive Maruti Suzuki Arena display. The Crunchyroll booth was a hit, lighting up the space with an Anime playlist that had fans vibing all day. Over at Android Land, PANFEST was hosted where BGMI fans dropped into open lobbies where they battled out with their close opponents.

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle offered a special VR experience, letting fans immerse themselves in their vibrant story worlds. The Running Man Rage Room gave participants a chance to let loose, exactly as its name suggests. Adding to the fun were the Predator Badlands Zone and the Zootopia 2 Zone, each offering their own unique sides.

The convention also hosted the Hyderabad Qualifiers of the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026. Pracheta Banerjee won the city Qualifier with a cash prize of INR 50,000 and will represent Hyderabad at the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026 finals.

DreamHack India celebrated its sixth anniversary. India’s largest digital festival featured retro gaming zones, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) areas, KO Fight Night and chess tournaments in Rapid and Blitz formats. In KO Fight Night, KMR YoshiKiller claimed victory in Tekken 8, taking home INR 1,00,000 while JLQ Hallmark emerged victorious in Super Smash Bros and won INR 40,000.

The Meet & Greet Zones powered by official talent partners RNT (Revenant Esports) were packed with fans eager to meet their favorite gaming personalities, including Scout, Kaashvi, Sensei IGL, Ghatak Trace GOD, along with many others.

Red Bull athletes and GodLike creators such as, Jonathan, V3nom, Zgod, Sharkshe, Bachu, Dobby Mizo along with popular gaming creator Payal added to the excitement at the Red Bull Tetris National finals which was hosted at Dreamhack India 2025. Rob, aka Harun Robert, famously known for his show M.A.D., also had a meet and greet session with his fans at the Red Bull Tetris National finals.

Three days also featured an incredible lineup of performers like Syed Bashaar, Vivek Muralidharan, Karan Singh,Celinedee Matahari, Kayden Sharma, MC Maahaa, Black Diamond, Geek Fruit, and Team Artista making it a truly unforgettable experience for fans.

Following the success of the Hyderabad edition, Comic Con India is set to debut its first-ever Guwahati edition on November 22nd - 23rd, 2025, marking an exciting expansion into India’s Northeast region.