Hyderabad Collector Honors District Fire Officer for Meritorious Service

26 Jan 2026 11:29 PM IST

Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari presents district fire officer Thagaram Venkanna with a commendation certificate, on Monday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari on Tuesday presented a commendation certificate to district fire officer Thagaram Venkanna for his service, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contribution towards fire prevention, emergency response, and safeguarding life and property.

Under Venkanna’s leadership, the fire services department has effectively handled several fire and rescue operations, ensuring timely response and public safety, Chandana Dasari said on the occasion. Senior fire department officials lauded his professionalism, leadership, and continuous efforts in strengthening disaster preparedness and fire safety measures in the Hyderabad district, according to a press release.

