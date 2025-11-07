Hyderabad Collector Announces Paid Holidays For Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari has announced paid holidays on November 10 (day before polling, 11 (voting day) and 14 (counting day), for offices and institutions where polling stations and counting centres are set up for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection.

The collector said the holidays were declared to facilitate smooth conduct of the byelection. The direction applies to government and private offices or institutions being used for polling or counting. All heads of departments and institutions have been asked to strictly follow the instructions and ensure compliance.