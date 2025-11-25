Hyderabad: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide in Habsiguda
The Police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry, and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.
Hyderabad: A class 10 student died by suicide in Habsiguda on Tuesday.
The girl was allegedly upset after being scolded by her parents for scoring low marks. Distressed over the issue, she is believed to have taken the extreme step.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
