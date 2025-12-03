Hyderabad Civic Body Begins to Absorb ULBs

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially begun the process to absorb into itself over 27 urban local bodies (ULBs), which lie within or falling along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma signed an Ordinance giving effect to the state Cabinet’s decision on GHMC expansion on Monday, clearing the way for the commencement of the merger process.

As part of this, the GHMC will close the bank accounts of all civic bodies and put up the name boards of GHMC on all the buildings, which were earlier used by ULBs. GHMC deputy commissioners have been asked to take over the records pertaining to the 27 ULBs. GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan asked all deputy commissioners to submit compliance reports by December 5.

After the merger of the 27 ULBs, the GHMC’s footprint has increased from 650 square km to around 2,000 square km.

According to a GHMC official, “Until the GHMC’s expanded territory was delimited, the corporation has decided to treat each of these 27 ULBs as one GHMC circle. Its administrative responsibility will be borne by the contiguous GHMC zone. If a ULB is close to LB Nagar Zone, it will be monitored by its officials. If it is close to the Serilingampally zone, its affairs will be handled by the zonal officials concerned.”

Apart from this, the GHMC will have to create a consolidated employee roll after subsuming those working in the other ULBs, prepare a list of movable and immovable properties, and also prepare income and expenditure statements. They will also prepare statements on the integration of building and layout permissions issued during the previous three years.