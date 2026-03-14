Hyderabad Civic Bodies Launch 99-Day Action Plan Focusing on Fire Safety and Sanitation

Hyderabad:As part of the ‘Praja Palana — Pragati Pranalika’ 99‑day action plan, the three municipal corporations in the city are taking up preparatory measures for fire safety and food safety.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), activities are underway across all circles to review fire safety arrangements, identify risk points and strengthen preparedness in public places and establishments.



Sanitation teams have focused on removing debris, eliminating garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and maintaining clean public spaces.



In CMC, a Friday Dry Day Mosquito Prevention Drive was observed, with awareness programmes held across circles including Uma Nagar (Medchal), Navbharat Nagar Colony (Madhapur division), Bandlaguda (Patancheru circle), Shirdi Sai Nagar, Beeramguda (Ameenpur circle) and Bhagyanagar Colony (Allwyn Colony circle).



Entomology teams explained to Resident Welfare Associations and schoolchildren the mosquito life cycle, causes of mosquito‑borne diseases and the importance of eliminating stagnant water to prevent breeding. Citizens were advised to observe Friday Dry Day each week by clearing stagnant water in and around their homes.

