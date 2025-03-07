Hyderabad city shivers on coldest March morning in years

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to one of its coldest March mornings in years as temperatures plunged unexpectedly, with some areas recording as low as 10°C. According to the TGDPS data, Rajendranagar saw a biting 10.2°C, while the University of Hyderabad wasn’t far behind at 10.3°C. Other parts of the city, including BHEL Factory (10.9°C), Airport Balapur (11.3°C) and Moula Ali (11.9°C), also experienced unusually low temperatures.

Even the bustling IT corridor of Gachibowli recorded 12.8°C, while places like Sivarampalle (13.3°C), Ghatkesar (13.9°C) and Qutbullapur (14.6°C) felt the chill early in the morning. On the outskirts, the mercury dipped even further—Moinabad recorded a freezing 8.8°C, making it one of the coldest spots in the region.

The cold has gripped the city for about two days, with early mornings and nights remaining particularly chilly. Even areas near water bodies, such as Moosarambagh (near the Musi River), saw temperatures dropping to 15.4°C, a rare occurrence in March. Chandanagar, another key residential hub, recorded 15.7°C in the morning. Despite this, the afternoons tell a different story—Hyderabad continues to see warm daytime temperatures, with highs reaching around 37.6°C in some areas.

This sharp contrast between chilly mornings and warm afternoons is being felt across Telangana as well. In Khammam, the highest recorded temperature was 39.3°C, while Mahabubnagar and Jagtial saw daytime highs of 39.8°C and 39.7°C, respectively. Even Mancherial touched 39.6°C.

IMD scientists predict that these cold mornings will continue for at least the next three days before temperatures begin to climb. However, the relief will be short-lived. From March 10 onward, Telangana is expected to shift towards a heat wave, with forecasts suggesting that temperatures could soar to 44°C–46°C in April and May.