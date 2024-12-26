Hyderabad City Police Set up Drone Wing for Air Surveillance

Hyderabad: In a bid to prevent incidents and ensure swift action, the city police have announced the creation of a drone maintenance wing (DMW) to enhance aerial surveillance across the twin cities.

"Earlier, we relied on hired drones. Now, we will deploy our own drones to monitor all seven zones of the city," Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday. The DMW will operate 24/7, providing real-time monitoring of the twin cities. It will alert field officers, the main command center and zonal command centers to enable quick prevention and response to emerging situations, Anand explained.

This initiative will also streamline aerial monitoring of religious festivals and political rallies using advanced, improvised drones, he added. The decision stems from recent incidents, including attacks on religious sites, which posed threats to peace and law and order, according to police sources.

Previously, the city police relied on CCTV footage for investigations. The new drones, supported by the DMW, will provide real-time data, allowing police to respond to situations more efficiently. Additionally, the drones will feature data storage capabilities for evidence collection.

It is learnt that over a dozen advanced drones with extensive range capabilities have already been procured. These drones are expected to play a crucial role in investigation, prevention and enforcement efforts.