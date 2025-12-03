Hyderabad: Hyderabad has not hit the headlines as Delhi has in terms of air pollution, but hidden beneath layers of air quality index (AQI) data lurks a dusty and dangerous secret – that parts of the match Delhi’s dirty air levels. The only difference is the indifference of the authorities in alerting people to possible dangers, and taking steps to curb pollution.

At least at two locations where AQI is monitored in Hyderabad, the levels touched and crossed 300 in Hyderabad, as late as the last week of November.

On November 27 and 28, TG Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) data shows that area around Nehru Zoological Park had 300 and 305 AQI, putting that entire zone in the ‘very poor’ category, which according to the Central Pollution Control Board standards, can result in respiratory illnesses.

On the same dates, the air pollution at Icrisat in Patancheru was reported at 308 and 283 AQI, in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories. Even the poor category is classified as one that can result in breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure. The Zoo Park and Icrisat locations regularly reported ‘poor’ category of air quality on several days in November

Pashamylaram, Bolaram and Sanathnagar are the other areas where the pollution was rated to be ‘poor’ last month.

For similar AQI indices in Delhi, the government there enforces several measures under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with Stage-I measures for ‘poor’, and Stage-II measures for ‘very poor’ AQI categories.

Interestingly, the TGPCB vested with the responsibility of monitoring pollution levels of air among other responsibilities, operates on the ‘theory’ that since there are 14 public display boards showing air pollution levels, it is deemed that people have taken notice of what they are breathing in, and will take appropriate steps to protect themselves for the ill-effects of high pollution levels.

“As per the present ‘theory’ at the PCB, since the information is out there, no further action is needed on part of the board,” an official at the Pollution Control Board told Deccan Chronicle. “But the fact is there is certainly is a need for an alerting system but that can happen only if there is public pressure.”

Incidentally, of the 14 display boards operated by the PCB in the city that is spread on more than 650 sq km, three are reported to be under maintenance.

Officials also acknowledge that even if all the boards are working, the problem was that no one had bothered to find out if people noticed the data, and if so, how much of it they understood, and what precautionary measures they undertook.

Air Quality Index (AQI) and what it means

AQI category – Range – Impact

Good – 0-50 – Minimal

Satisfactory – 51-100 – Minor breathing discomfort for sensitive people

Moderate – 101-200 - Breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart disease

Poor – 201-300 - Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure

Very poor – 301-400 - Respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure

Severe – 400 above - Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases

What Delhi does under GRAP-I (poor AQI), and GRAP-II (very poor AQI)

GRAP Stage – I

A 31-point action plan including:

Alerts by government in newspapers, TV and radio, social media, bulk SMS on pollution levels, dos and don’ts, inform on action being taken by government

Impound visibly polluting vehicles, strict enforcement of PUC norms for vehicles

Ban use of coal and wood fires in tandoors in restaurants/eateries

Periodic mechanized sweeping of roads, curb dust pollution by sprinkling water, use anti-smog guns to clear the air

GRAP Stage – II

A 10-point action plan including several steps from Stage-I and

Daily vacuum sweeping of identified roads, water sprinkling on roads, proper disposal of accumulated dust

Discourage private transport, enforce higher parking fees

Stagger timings of public offices

People to use public transport

PCB November 2025 data:

@ Nehru Zoo Park

Date – AQI – Category

Nov. 1 –– 29 – Good

Nov. 5 – 111 – Moderate

Nov. 9 – 223 – Poor

Nov. 10 – 227 – Poor

Nov. 12 – 253 – Poor

Nov. 14 – 243 – Poor

Nov. 15 – 293 – Poor

Nov. 16 – 260 – Poor

Nov. 17 – 293 – Poor

Nov. 18 – 287 – Poor

Nov. 19 – 260 – Poor

Nov. 20 – 200 – Poor

Nov. 24 – 217 – Poor

Nov. 25 – 260 – Poor

Nov. 26 – 257 – Poor

Nov. 27 – 300 – Very poor

Nov. 28 – 305 – Very poor

@ Icrisat

Date – AQI – Category

Nov. 1 – 45 – Good

Nov. 6 – 127 – Moderate

Nov. 9 – 173 – Moderate

Nov. 10 – 207 – Poor

Nov. 11 – 230 – Poor

Nov. 12 – 217 – Poor

Nov. 15 – 217 – Poor

Nov. 16 – 247 – Poor

Nov. 17 – 233 – Poor

Nov. 18 – 223 – Poor

Nov. 19 – 253 – Poor

Nov. 25 – 153 – Moderate

Nov. 26 – 240 – Poor

Nov. 27 – 308 – Very poor

Nov. 28 – 283 – Poor

Other locations in city where AQI hit the poor mark this November:

Pashamylaram, Bolaram, Sanathnagar.