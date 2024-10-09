Hyderabad City Officials Head to Seoul for First-Hand Study of Rejuvenation of Han River

Hyderabad:An official delegation from Hyderabad will be heading to Seoul on October 19 as part of a study visit focused on the beautification of Musi river. Comprising government officials and public representatives, the team will spend four days studying the successful rejuvenation of Han River.

The visit comes at a time when global collaborations are proving fruitful for Hyderabad.



In a separate international engagement, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is celebrating the participation of two of its officers in the prestigious Urban Academy Programme (UAP), organised by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).



In partnership with the Urban 95 Academy and the Van Leer Foundation, LSE has curated a seven-week executive education programme for city officials, including 15 online classes for representatives from 50 cities worldwide.



Based on the performance and evaluations from this programme, 10 cities from seven countries have been selected for a fully funded, week-long residency in London. Hyderabad is among the 10 cities.



Its team will visit LSE from October 21 for a deeper study and to gain first-hand knowledge.



Team Hyderabad is being represented by G. Venugopal Reddy, additional commissioner and K. Prashanthi, deputy commissioner of GHMC, and urban planner Yogesh.



The endeavour of UAP is to enhance physical, social, and economic infrastructure, particularly focusing on improving the lives of infants, toddlers and their caregivers. Each city team is required to identify a challenge or opportunity to improve urban spaces, public transport, parks or street designing.



The Hyderabad team will refine its strategy through intensive workshops, expert discussions and presentations, ensuring that the city moves closer to achieving its urban development goals.

